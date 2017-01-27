Police blotter for Jan. 27

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 22:

Gary J. Bard, 52, of 123 Pickney Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Pedro J. Alicea, 26, of 26A Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to give proper signal.

Gregory E. Roberts, 27, of 501 Pine St., Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and making an improper turn.

Jeffrey B. Grabowski, 42, of 121 Sherbrooke St., Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics (cocaine), interfering with an officer, and failure to illuminate rear registration plates.

Melissa Camacho, 39, of 199 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with interfering with an officer.

Jonathan M. Sprouse, 19, of 199 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with assault on an officer, fireman, or EMT, interfering with an officer, and disorderly conduct.

Spencer J. Roy, 22, of 25 Forest St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order and first degree violation of conditions of release.

Reginald J. Moll, 43, of no certain address, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with criminal impersonation and interfering with an officer. In a separate incident, he was arrested for first degree failure to appear.

Collin Coulombe, 18, of 128 Bohemia St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief.

Dillon Lacasse, 18, of 95 Dunham Pl., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with third degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief.

William Vermette, 18, of 225 E. Main St., Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with third degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief.

Kimberly M. Morin, 43, of 34 Wilcox St., 1N, New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Bryan R. Potter, 31, of 209 Columbia St., first floor, New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with failure to respond to an infraction.

Adrienna C. Handy, 22, of 20 Landry St., second floor, Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with fifth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny, and risk of injury to a minor.

Felicia A. Handy, 20, of 13 Chestnut St., second floor, Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny.

Kenneth D. Wolski, 51, of 276 Lower Ln., Kensington, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to give a proper signal, stop sign violation, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarahy N. Viveros-Feliciano, 18, of 50 Bank St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Mileidy Ramirez-Polanco, 19, of 50 Bank St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Juan G. Vega, 33, of 91 Greenwood St., second floor, New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with operating under suspension and tinted windows.

Nathan J. Teixeira, 23, of 74 Russell Rd., Milford, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with failure to appear. In a second incident, he was arrested for second degree failure to appear.