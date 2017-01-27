Schools put forward capital plan for FY18

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

Maintaining technology infrastructure and the safety of school buildings are among the top priorities for the district’s Capital Improvement Plan for next fiscal year.

The district has requested $387,050 in capital improvements for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, which will be recommended to the Town Council.

This request does not include items that are expected to be part of the district’s anticipated bond project later this year, such as the Americans with Disability Act upgrades to Plainville High School’s tennis courts and the replacement of the high school’s parking lot storm drain, said Plainville Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett during a recent Board of Education meeting.

The district hopes to put forward a bond initiative that will fund a “like new” renovation at Wheeler School and upgrades at the high school.

“The ADA tennis courts are going to get pushed into a capital project that we hope to fund…through a bond issue this spring,” said Brummett. “Some of the things that are not funded here, we hope will be covered by the bond issue.”

After considering the district’s priorities, Town Manager Robert Lee has recommended 12 capital projects to town officials, including an upgrade to the middle school’s fire annunciation system, districtwide cleaning equipment and security improvements.

“There’s nothing more important than our safety and security. Some of our cameras need to be upgraded and expanded,” said Brummett.

On the technology side, the capital improvement plan includes Chromebook cases for grades six and eight, Chromebook upgrades for grades three to five, and laptop replacements for administrators and middle school teachers.

“We’re going to stretch our Chromebooks down to grade three now,” said Brummett, adding how the Chromebook cases help prevent damage.