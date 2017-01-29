Foundation offering scholarships to Plainville students

Application deadlines are fast approaching for more than $200,000 in 2017 scholarship dollars available through funds managed by the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain.

Scholarships are available to 2017 high school senior class students in New Britain, Berlin, Plainville and Southington, with select scholarships available to students in Farmington, Newington and Wethersfield. Several scholarships are also available to local students already enrolled in the higher education program of their choice. In 2016, the Community Foundation awarded 74 scholarships from 47 separate donor-established funds totaling $198,600.

“This is always a special time of year for the Community Foundation when, through the generosity of those who have entrusted in us management of their scholarship funds, we can financially support the hopes and dreams of talented, ambitious local students,” said James Jones, Dean of Students at Slade Middle School, New Britain and chair of the foundation’s Scholarship Committee, according to a press release from. “I heartily encourage area students and their families to act swiftly to take advantage of the many available opportunities.”

Though deadlines for application vary by scholarship and town, the vast majority of deadlines arrive in late March. Accordingly, students and their parents are encouraged to act promptly.

How to Apply for CFGNB Scholarships:

Students enrolled in a public high school should speak immediately with their guidance counselors, who have detailed information on the available scholarships, deadlines and the application process.

Students enrolled in private, parochial, charter or magnet high schools should visit the scholarship section of the Community Foundation’s website (www.cfgnb.org) for detailed scholarship application information.

For more information on CFGNB scholarships, contact Kaylah Smith, Program and Scholarship Associate, ksmith@cfgnb.org.