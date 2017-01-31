Names added to Veterans Memorial Wall

The following names have been added to the Plainville Veterans Memorial Wall.

LCPL Robert Ashline – U.S. Marines; A1C Doris Kannenberg – U.S. Air Force; RM2 Harold A. Seifel – U.S. Navy.

The Memorial Wall is located on the main floor of the Plainville Municipal Center adjacent to the Town Clerk’s Office. Visitors may view the wall during normal business hours.

If you are interested in adding a veteran’s name to the vall, applications are located in the Municipal Center, Senior Center, American Legion Post 33, and VFW Post 534.