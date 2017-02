Health listings starting Feb. 3

FEB. 6 to MARCH 6

SOUTHINGTON

DEMENTIA OR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE SERIES. Mondays, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Space is limited. RSVP. Register. 1-877-424-4641.

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

BRISTOL

CHILDREN AND SELF-ESTEEM. 7:30 p.m. Parent and Child Center, 9 Prospect St., Bristol. $8 per class for parents. $9 for childcare provider. Register. (860) 585-3895, cgaray@bristolhospital.org

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington. hhcseniorservices.org

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

PLAINVILLE

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 1 to 2 p.m. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. HHCseniorservices.org

BRISTOL

DEMENTIA AND CAREGIVING SERIES. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Taking Care of the Caregiver and Care Options. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. RSVP. 1-877-424-4641.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

OTHER

‘LOVE THY SKIN.’ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dr. Victoria Biondi will educate you on how to address these needs. Presentation at 9:30 a.m. Snacks and refreshments. 122 Maple St., Bristol. Register. (860) 583-1800.