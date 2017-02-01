Miscellaneous listings starting Feb. 3

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle, make new friends. Wood-N-Tap, 1274 Farmington Ave., Farmington. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

SOUTHINGTON

14TH ANNUAL CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL. 10 a.m .to 3 p.m. (Snow date Feb. 5.) Chocolate, raffles, food, more. Held by Southington American Legion Auxiliary at Post 72, Main Street, Southington. Free admission.

BRISTOL

SUPER BOWL WEEKEND TAIL GATE SOCIAL. 1 p.m. Tail-gating treats, Super Bowl trivia. Followed by the football movie, “The Invincible.” Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. No charge. RSVP. BristolLib.com. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

PLAINVILLE

LEARN ABOUT YOUR HOME OR AUTO INSURANCE POLICY. 7 to 8 p.m. The Jeff Brown Agency, 14 West Main St., Plainville. Refreshments. RSVP by Feb. 6. (860) 265-1937.

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

OTHER

WOMEN IN BUSINESS NETWORKING. 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. Held by Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce. Village Gate of Farmingtoin 88 Scott Swamp Rd., Farmington.

FEB. 10, 11

BRISTOL

‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN.’ Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou. 7 p.m. on Friday and 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday. With Flash Gordon. The Valentine Show. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

BRISTOL

SINGLES GAME NIGHT. Held by Social Connections. 7 p.m. Eat, play different games, hang out. Gail’s, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. Bring your favorite game, appetizer, dessert. $5. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

PLAINVILLE

LINCOLN BIRTHDAY AND TRUMP VICTORY DINNER CELEBRATION. Annual Tri-Town dinner hosted by Republican Town Committees of Plainville, Farmington, and New Britain. 6 p.m., social hour. 7 p.m., dinner. Snow date of Sunday, Feb. 19. Cash bar. VFW Post 574, 7 Northwest Dr., Plainville. Catered by Pagliacci’s Restaurant. BYOB. (860) 747-5995, (860) 748-5927.

BRISTOL

SINGLES GAME NIGHT. Held by Social Connections. 7 p.m. Enjoy the sounds of this fabulous music played by DJ Tom Haynes. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress casual and door prizes. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $17. (860) 582-8229.

FEB. 18, 19

BRISTOL

32ND ANNUAL BRISTOL HOME AND BUSINESS EXPO. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol. $25 per person.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

BRISTOL

MARDI GRAS 2017. 7:30 p.m. to midnight. BYOB. Food. Bourbon tasting. Live entertainment. Music. Dancing. Masks encouraged. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. (860) 585-5411.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. $30 per person. (860) 589-5597, (860) 583-8170.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

SOUTHINGTON

THE 16TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. 5:30 p.m., social hour with silent auction, food stations, cash bar, networking. 7 p.m. guest speaker Silvia Baldini, winner of Food Network’s “Chopped.” Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $55. RSVP by April 14. (860) 583-6363.

NOW thru MARCH 1

OTHER

‘CONNECTICUT DANCES- A VISUAL HISTORY.’ Exhibition. The exhibit brings to life the contribution that dance has played in the cultural vitality of Connecticut. Connecticut Historical Society, 1 Elizabeth St., Hartford. CTDanceall.com

NOW thru FEB. 4

OTHER

THE NATIONAL ARTS/ LOCAL COLOR, COMMUNITY RENEWAL TEAM’S 26TH ANNUAL VISUAL ART COMPETITION SHOW. Mondays to Fridays, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Capital Community College, 950 Main St., Hartford. (860) 560-5471. nancys@crtct.org

NOW thru FEB. 28

SOUTHINGTON

SARAH CYR OF NAUGATUCK. Art exhibit. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.