Chamber hosts annual State of the Town

by LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

From the Old Linden Street School demolition to an assessment of Paderewski Pond to business expansions, 2016 marked a year of activity for the town of Plainville, and more is in store this year.

As improvements continue at Norton and Paderewski Parks, the demolition of Old Linden Street School, which began last summer, is near completion.

“This long-term project finally came in substantially lower than anticipated, resulting in a savings to the town,” said Town Council Chairperson Kathy Pugliese during the Plainville Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Town event held at Plainville Public Library last Thursday.

As the result of the approved demolition, a group of volunteers joined forces to form the Linden Street Committee, which is dedicated to enhancing the school property while preserving its history. The committee created a plan for the front portion of the school property along East Maple Street.

“They have done much work to help in the final landscaping design and future enhancements to the property,” said Pugliese.

While momentum continues for bringing a dog park to town, town officials and community members anticipate closing Plainville’s gap in the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.

Last spring, the Capitol Region Council of Governments began a study to find possible routes that would connect the trail with Plainville, New Britain, Southington, and the CTfastrak station in New Britain through a world-class multi-use trail network.

This summer, the trail is expected to extend from Farmington to the north end of Plainville to the corner of Northwest Drive and Johnson Avenue.

“The study should be completed in about nine months, of which time the town will seek grant funds for the design. Once the design is completed, we will seek grant funds for the construction of the trail through town,” said Town Manager Robert Lee during his State of the Town address.

To date, trail planning has been put on hold temporarily, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) works with Pan Am to help negotiate land rights for the trail. The town’s active rail line has presented a challenge to finding the best route for Plainville.

Lee assured the public that holding off future meetings could result in a “more attractive” and “safer” trail.

“We felt as a group to put the study on hold for a couple of months made a lot of sense,” said Lee, adding that DOT has been positive about making the project work.

On the financial side, expenditures and revenues are expected to come in close to what the town budgeted for the current fiscal year, said Lee.

Meanwhile, the town is in the process of completing revaluation of all property for the Oct. 1, 2016 Grand List, which measures the net assessment for property in the town in real estate, motor vehicles and personal property.

Lee anticipated the revaluation to be done within a few weeks.

“Our Grand List will basically stay flat. We won’t see an increase—maybe a very slight decrease,” said Lee.

Since the town’s last revaluation four years ago, the mill rate has increased a total of 3.56 percent, which equals an average annual increase of less than 1 percent, said Lee.

“Somebody who is paying $3,500 in taxes in 2013 is now paying $3,626 or $126 more per year than four years ago,” said Lee.

Looking ahead to the Fiscal Year 2017-2018 budget, Lee said debt service and capital improvement plan are expected to be flat, while the general government spending is yet to be determined.

“The big issue that’s really facing us is what’s going to happen with state revenues,” said Lee. “The town currently receives $11.8 million from the state.”

Lee said 88 percent of the state revenue that Plainville receives is for the Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grant. The ECS formula is expected to be revised.

“How Plainville will be impacted is yet to be known,” said Lee. “State monies do make up about 20 percent of our total revenues, so any changes could make a pretty large impact to our budget as well.”

In December, Plainville Community Schools learned of a $96,499 reduction in ECS funding. This mid-year reduction came after the district already had a $74,629 reduction in ECS funding last spring.

“Mid-year, post-budget completion cuts are unheard of and unprecedented for funding, so we’ve had to…collaborate with our Town Council about how to absorb those, so we can each share the burden and make ourselves whole,” said Plainville Supt. of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett during her State of the Town address.

Brummett requested a budget of $35,619,866 for next fiscal year, which represents a 2.28 percent increase over the current school budget. The majority of the requested budget increase stems from salaries and benefits as well as transportation and tuition expenses for students with special education needs.

Proposed capital projects for next fiscal year focus on technology and small facilities upgrades, said Brummett.

“My message coming forward as budget season opened is, ‘it’s going to be very tight. We are seeing unprecedented statewide cuts,’” said Brummett, adding how the district made many accomplishments last year despite budget challenges. “We took a hard look at every line item literally, looked at our trends, our forecasts, anything we could do to realize some savings.”

Besides uncertainty in state revenue, there also lies uncertainty in Tilcon Connecticut’s proposed project that entails mining protected watershed land in Plainville. State lawmakers have yet to make a decision about whether to lease New Britain Water Department’s Shuttle Meadow Reservoir watershed land to Tilcon, which has proposed to use 131 acres of woodlands south of its gravel mine near Route 72. The proposal continues to spark environmental concerns among residents from Plainville and other surrounding communities.

“Currently there is an environmental study being done that will take about a year to complete,” said Pugliese. “More information will be forthcoming once the study is completed.”

Town officials also are waiting for more data regarding Paderewski Pond, where a fish kill left over 1,000 fish dead due to dissolved oxygen levels.

Last summer, town officials agreed to have Loureiro Engineering conduct an assessment of the pond to reduce the possibility of future fish kills.

“Several observations about the depth, vegetation, fish and water quality were explored,” said Pugliese. “More data is expected to analyze the information already collected regarding dissolved oxygen levels and vegetation present in the pond. Once the final data is collected, some potential solutions will be presented to the Council for consideration.”

On the economic development side, 23 businesses moved to Plainville or expanded their existing business in 2016, with an estimated 70 new job positions created, said Director of Planning and Economic Development Mark DeVoe during his State of the Town address.

Among these projects include Ducci Electric’s new 25,000 square foot facility on Unionville Avenue, and Northeast Produce’s 12,000 square foot addition on Town Line Road.

While J. Timothy’s underwent a kitchen expansion, activity spurred at Robert Jackson Way, where Allstate Fire Equipment is wrapping up work on its new 16,500 square foot facility and TopFlight Machine Tool doubled the size of its facility.

“Development once again has proven to be unpredictable,” said DeVoe. “After a considerably good showing in 2015, the rate of new land use applications dropped off in 2016. What we did see in 2016 was the fruit of the 2015 land use approvals.”

Despite the recent loss of Imperial Buffet, Connecticut Commons continues to be Plainville’s top taxpayer, and the health of the retail center is good, said DeVoe.

Meanwhile, the owner of the former “Chung” property on New Britain Avenue has moved forward with the removal of contamination to the point where the site is nearly ready to be developed.

“The town can’t force development, but we feel confident that once the owner has enough signed leases, he will obtain permits and break ground,” said DeVoe, adding that the site has too much potential to stay idle.

When addressing the town center, DeVoe said that area of Plainville continued to have higher than desired vacancy rates until most recently. To date, three new businesses moved into the center of town and two more are on the way, including a music store on Whiting Street.

“The patterns of occupancy and vacancy that do emerge suggest that property owners willing to invest in downtown are rewarded with a higher quality tenant that tends to stay in place longer,” said DeVoe, later adding that work will begin later this year on the town’s ten year Plan of Conservation and Development.

On the infrastructure side, the town’s road bond project just completed its second year. Since the improvements began, about $2 million worth of work has been completed for the project, which is scheduled to take place over a period of five years.

During his State of the Town address, John Bossi, the director of technical services, said the goal is to ensure this project “continues to move forward in an efficient manner.”

“These projects are usually a collaboration between…the engineering department and the roadway department,” said Bossi, adding that the work has been completed by town staff. “Our roadway department has done a very good job in coordinating, making sure that the roads are put together in an appropriate way.”

This year, the project will focus on the areas of Broad Street, Park Street, Irving Street, Crown Street, Winter Street, Summer Street, East Maple Street, and Linden Street.

“Now we’re going to move into the area of where Linden Street School is. Last year, they we’re supposed to undertake those streets, but with the demolition project, and then…some water construction in that area, we kind of pushed it back so that work would get done and they wouldn’t rip up what we just paved,” said Bossi, adding how his department is working on a state grant to work on a section of Northwest Drive and the alternative design on the Tomlinson Avenue bridge.