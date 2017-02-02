Don’t push snow across road; mailbox replacement policy

The Town of Plainville Roadways Department is issuing this notice to the residents of the Town of Plainville:

It is illegal to discharge snow from driveways, parking and sidewalk areas into the public roadways. Discharging snow into the roadway hinders cleanup operations and is a hazard to motorists. Beginning immediately, the addresses of residents who discharge snow into the public roadway will be forwarded to the Police Department for appropriate action.

Town streets should be clear of any obstructions such as basketball hoops. Please take notice.

Damaged Mailbox Policy:

If during snow removal operations a mailbox is damaged due to direct contact of the plow, the town or its subcontractor is responsible for the damage. Damage caused by the snow discharged from the plow is the resident’s responsibility. It is the resident’s duty to make sure that your mailbox and post are made and maintained to withstand a New England winter. To report mailbox damage notify the Roadways Department at 860-793-0221, ext. 208.

It is the resident’s duty to make sure that your mailbox and post are made and maintained to withstand a New England winter. Some plastic mail boxes in New England’s subzero temperature may not always survive.