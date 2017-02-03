Eagles improve to 8 victories

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

After experiencing seasons of 4-14-2 and 2-18 records, the Eagle ice hockey team split the week with a win and a loss and improved to eight wins on the season, qualifying for the Division III tournament for the first time in the three years of being a co-op team with Wethersfield.

“It’s a major accomplishment, but it’s an accomplishment by the players’ dedication and development of the players that have been there for quite some time,” said Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville coach Dennis Tulimieri. “They stuck to it and have grown in confidence and skill.”

During the offseason, Eagle ice hockey players worked hard and received off-ice training, which are what Tulimieri credits to the team’s success this season.

“They went through physical training two or three times a week,” the coach said. “They did an awful lot to prepare themselves for the season, and their hard work is showing off.”

Loss vs. EO Smith-Tolland

JAN. 25—WMRP began the week by hosting EO Smith-Tolland at home on Wednesday. The Bucks defeated the Eagles with a 1-0 shutout, scoring the lone goal of the contest at 10:53 in the second period.

“We had a lot of tenacity and a never-give-up attitude,” said Tulimieri. “We played hard throughout. There were plenty of chances for us to drop our shoulders after missed opportunities and say that the game was over, but we never did that.”

Win at BCR

JAN. 27—The Eagles hit the road for the Bolton Ice Palace a couple days later where they qualified for the postseason with a 7-3 triumph over Bolton-Coventry-Rockville.

The Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Ben Mroczka early in the first period. The Shamrocks knotted the score with a goal less than a minute later, but Phillip Rudak put the Eagles back on top by a goal, 2-1, with a score midway through the period. The Eagles would not surrender the lead again for the rest of the game.

Goals by Trevor Piecewicz and Paul Wheatley gave the Eagles a two-goal advantage, 4-2, by the end of the second period, but the Shamrocks cut the deficit to a goal less than two minutes into the third period. However, goals by Mroczka, Sean Fuller, and Zac Forrest helped the Eagles pull away.

Forrest (3), Paul Ciarcia (2), and Mroczka contributed with assists.

“Every time we came back and they counteracted with their own success, we had the maturity and confidence to hang in there and keep the game going,” said Tulimieri. “As we got to the third period, we were able to put some distance between us. I think maybe we had a little more legs left than they did, but it was a good show by our guys.”

With 10 games under their belt, the Eagles have reached the midpoint of the season, and Tulimieri said that his team has shown growth from the start of the season to the way they are playing now.

“I wouldn’t say that there’s been a major change in how we’ve played, but we have consistently improved,” the coach said. “Now we’re in more of a conference schedule, of which you might list as a tougher portion of our schedule where we have a couple of Division II teams. But we have to continue to improve, in order to succeed.”

The Eagles will fight for better seeding in the tournament this week with games at Hall-Southington (4-5-1) and EO Smith-Tolland (6-4).

To comment on this story or to contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at bjennings@southingtonobserver.com.