Police blotter for Feb. 3

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, Jan. 21 to Thursday, Jan. 26:

Zachary Mercer, 23, of 21 Cobblestone Ct., Naugatuck, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with simple trespassing and open burning (town ordinance).

Stacey D. Buccheri, 26, of 32 Winter St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, third degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Jeffrey E. Bloom, 41, of 194 Milford St. Ext., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Bryan W. Deacon, 27, of 42 Prentice St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with violation of probation.

Scott A. Cabrera, 45, of 645 Grand Ave., New Haven, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with violation of probation.

Joseph S. Vigo, 24, of 16 Lyons St., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with second degree forgery, interfering with an officer, sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Sarah L. Ciccio, 27, of 2660-2650, Unit 141, Newington, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with criminal impersonation and interfering with an officer. In a second incident, she was charged with violation of probation.

Gina M. Tino, 24, of 187 Surrey Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 29 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.