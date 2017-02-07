Town honored for its budget presentation

The Town of Plainville has been awarded the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2017 fiscal year budget.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada annually presents the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award to governing bodies and staff who meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting. To receive the award, entities must satisfy the nationally recognized guidelines for an effective budget presentation. These guidelines assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated as “proficient” in all four categories, as well as the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

Additionally, when a Distinguished Budget Presentation is awarded to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual designated as being the person or department primarily responsible for having achieved the award.

This year’s Certificate of Recognition has been presented to Plainville’s Assistant Town Manager, Shirley Osle.