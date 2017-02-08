Petit attends Humane Society’s advocacy day

State Rep. William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) attended the Connecticut Humane Society’s annual legislative advocacy day at the State Capitol on Monday, Feb. 6.

A press release from Republicans said Petit had the opportunity to speak with members from the Humane Society, who continue to advocate for legislation which will strengthen current animal cruelty laws. The organization serves as the leading resource in the state for companion animal welfare, enriching the lives of families and communities through adoption services, medical care, education, and prevention of cruelty. The Connecticut Humane Society mission is to find each companion animal a permanent, compassionate home, where cruelty does not exist.