Miscellaneous listings, starting Feb. 10

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

OTHER

WOMEN IN BUSINESS NETWORKING. 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. Held by Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce. Village Gate of Farmingtoin 88 Scott Swamp Rd., Farmington. CentralCTChambers.org/events

FEB. 10, 11

BRISTOL

‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN.’ Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou series. 7 p.m. on Friday and 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday. With Flash Gordon. The Valentine Show. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

BRISTOL

SINGLES GAME NIGHT. Held by Social Connections. 7 p.m. Eat, play different games, hang out. Gail’s, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. Bring your favorite game, appetizer, dessert. $5. (860) 582-8229.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

BRISTOL

BUSINESS BUILDERS. 8:30 to 10 a.m. Michael Carrubba of Fyzical Therapy and Balance will speak about Health and Wellness in the Workplace. Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce, 200 Main St., Bristol. CentralCTChambers.org/events

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

OTHER

JOB SEARCHING AND COVER LETTERS. 10 a.m. Tunxis Community College, 700 Building, Library Room 7-222, 271 Scott Swamp Rd., Farmington. Register. skapros@tunxis.edu.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

SOUTHINGTON

PROGRAM ABOUT ORGANIZING. Presented by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 1:30 p.m. Learn how to downsize with professional organizer Regina Sanchez. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Register. Space limited (860) 621-3014.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

PLAINVILLE

LINCOLN BIRTHDAY AND TRUMP VICTORY DINNER CELEBRATION. Annual Tri-Town dinner hosted by Republican Town Committees of Plainville, Farmington, and New Britain. 6 p.m., social hour. 7 p.m., dinner. Snow date of Sunday, Feb. 19. Cash bar. VFW Post 574, 7 Northwest Dr., Plainville. Catered by Pagliacci’s Restaurant. BYOB. (860) 747-5995, (860) 748-5927.

BRISTOL

SINGLES GAME NIGHT. Held by Social Connections. 7 p.m. Enjoy the sounds of this fabulous music played by DJ Tom Haynes. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress casual and door prizes. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $17. (860) 582-8229.

FEB. 18, 19

BRISTOL

32ND ANNUAL BRISTOL HOME AND BUSINESS EXPO. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol. $25 per person.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

BRISTOL

MARDI GRAS 2017. 7:30 p.m. to midnight. BYOB. Food. Bourbon tasting. Live entertainment. Music. Dancing. Masks encouraged. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. (860) 585-5411.

OTHER

PASTA DINNER BENEFIT FOR KAYLA KRENICKI. 5 to 8 p.m. Food, music, raffles. Terryville Polish Club, 3 Makara St., Terryville. $15 adults, $10 children 8 and under. Tickets available at Get Up N’ Dance, 40 Barlow St., Bristol or at the door.

SINGLES DINNER EVENING. Sponsored by Social Connections. 6 p.m. Experience German cuisine and German biers. East Side Restaurant, 131 Dwight St., New Britain. (860) 582-8229.

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Meet at MDC Reservoir No. 6, Route 44, West Hartford and walk the Metacomet trail. After, go to lunch. (860) 582-8229.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. $30 per person. (860) 589-5597, (860) 583-8170.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

BRISTOL

8TH ANNUAL ST. PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SPRING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 50 vendors. Homemade chocolates, handmade knitted items, pet items, candles, soaps, skin care, jewelry, garden tools, art, healthy living, sports items, candles. Full lunch menue. Drawings. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $1 admission (includes drawing ticket). Crafter spaces available but no jewelry or food. Lynn.damboise@snet.net

APRIL 21-22

SOUTHINGTON

TWO-DAY TRIP TO LANCASTER. Sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Southington. Motor coach leaves the church parking lot at 581 Meriden Ave., Southington at 7 a.m. See the Sight & Sound Theatre production of “Jonah.” Over night accommodations at The Country Inn of Lancaster. On return trip, a stop will be made for a tour of Philadelphia and time at the Redding terminal. (860) 621-3024, (860) 628-8121.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

SOUTHINGTON

THE 16TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. 5:30 p.m., social hour with silent auction, food stations, cash bar, networking. 7 p.m. guest speaker Silvia Baldini, winner of Food Network’s “Chopped.” Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $55. RSVP by April 14. (860) 583-6363.

NOW thru MARCH 1

OTHER

‘CONNECTICUT DANCES- A VISUAL HISTORY.’ Exhibition. The exhibit brings to life the contribution that dance has played in the cultural vitality of Connecticut. Connecticut Historical Society, 1 Elizabeth St., Hartford. CTDanceall.com

NOW thru FEB. 28

SOUTHINGTON

SARAH CYR OF NAUGATUCK. Art exhibit. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.