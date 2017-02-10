Lady Blue Devils hanging in there

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Injuries have plagued the Lady Devil basketball team for most of the season, as Plainville lost their 12th game on the year after suffering a 74-41 loss at Middletown (16-1)—currently the top team in the CCC—on Friday, Feb. 3. But Plainville’s first-year head coach, Jessica Hanchette, and her squad aren’t throwing in the towel just yet.

“I think the biggest thing we’re dealing with right now and have been dealing with throughout the season are injuries,” said Hanchette. “We got hit pretty hard with injuries this year. To a certain degree, we’re a lot better right now than what our record is showing.”

The Devils are a completely different team this season than they were last year. In her time at Plainville, Hanchette said that she wanted to build a very fast-paced and athletic type of basketball, but felt that the girls she had returning could score from anywhere on the floor.

Sophomore Caitlin Barker was returning as the team’s leading scorer and was one of those shooters who could score anywhere on the floor. However, an injury she sustained early on in the year ended her season.

But Barker wasn’t the only Devil to go down with an injury. Multiple Devils in multiple spots on the floor suffered injuries at different points throughout the season. Players were asked to come off the bench and play positions that they might have never played before.

The Devils began the season with a 3-2 overall record, but then the injuries started to show when their team dropped their next nine games. However, not all of those losses were by a large margin. The team showed resiliency and suffered close losses to respectable teams with winning records.

Plainville’s closest losses came nine points, 49-40, short to Bristol Eastern (12-5) and as little as one point, 47-46, short to Newington (9-7). Not all of Plainville’s losses were by a point, but the Devils were falling by a closer margin to teams that blew them out of the building in the past.

“I’m very proud at the fact that players stepped up and continued to believe in the process,” the coach said. “They continued to work really hard and play out of position. They’re trying to do as much as they can do to help us be successful.”

Other players had to step up, and they did. Answering the call most notably were senior captain Jessica Masco and junior Izzy Lozefski, each averaging anywhere from 10 to 15 points a game consistently. One example of their leadership was on display against Maloney (3-13) at home on Friday, Jan. 27.

The Devils ended their nine-game losing streak and prevailed in a 39-23 victory over the Spartans, staying in postseason contention. Senior captain Lauren Tanner paced the Devils with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds, but Masco (10 points, 3 assists) and Lozefski (10 points) contributed with double digits as well.

The Devils set out to play a box-in-one on Maloney’s best player and leading scorer, Melanie Polanco. Hanchette put Izzy Lozefski on the star player, holding her to just eight points in the game.

“Defensively, that really set the tone for us,” said Hanchette. “The defense really turned into offense. We played the style of basketball that I knew we were capable of all year.”

From a statistical standpoint, the Devils shot their highest percentage from the floor on the year.

“We were just firing on all cylinders, doing the things that we wanted to do from a coaching perspective,” said Hanchette. “We controlled the tempo, pushed the basketball, and scored off of transition.”

Sophomore Sam Lozefski wasn’t scoring in double-digits, but she was contributing in other ways. According to Hanchette, Sam Lozefski had probably the greatest hustle play that she had ever seen.

“She ran baseline to baseline, sliding at the end of the court to hustle for a loose ball, which caused a jump ball in our favor,” the coach said. “It was a momentum shift for sure and really showed the heart and effort this team plays with.”

The Devils are currently 4-12 overall and need four more wins to qualify for the Class M tournament with four more games remaining in the regular season. They have to run the table, and Hanchette said that she has her girls focusing on what they do best and the things they need to do specifically to be successful against the remaining teams they have left on their schedule.

“Have that fire and determination to go in and do what we said we were going to do in the beginning of the year,” said Hanchette. “On any given night, depending on who’s on the floor, we have to do the best that we could do. Represent the names that are on the front and back of the jersey with pride, and we’ll go out there and have a strong end to the season.”

The Devils will look to keep their playoff hopes alive this week with games against Rocky Hill (12-4), Rockville (3-12), and Bristol Central (1-14).

To comment on this story or to contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at bjennings@southingtonobserver.com.