Police blotter for Feb. 10

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Jan. 30 to Sunday, Feb. 5:

Sandra A. Bryant, 29, of 482 Broad St., Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, misuse of plate(s), failure to display number plates, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Meghan Dever, 27, homeless, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with third degree assault, disorderly conduct, third degree criminal mischief, illegal possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In a second incident, she was arrested for second degree failure to appear.

Nathan E. Sturdivant, 42, of 195 Ridgewood Rd., West Hartford, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with sixth degree larceny and criminal attempt to commit sixth degree larceny.

Christian M. Sienko, 19, of 214 Briarwood Ln., Middletown, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with third degree stalking, first degree criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Nelson Ortiz, 42, of 42 Oliver St., 2nd floor, New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Yolanda Torres, 43, of 123 Putnat St., 3rd floor, New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Michael A. Shubert, 47, of 124 New Britain Ave., 101, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with second degree harassment.

Richard Gilbert, 50, of 102 Crystal Lake Rd., Middletown, was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, operating under suspension, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Naznin K. Chowdhury, 40, of 60 Kelley St., Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with fourth degree larceny.

Marisa A. Ciccio, 30, of 127 Smalley St., 3rd floor, New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Giovanie O. Oneill-Torres, 21, of 6 Crown St., Unit 8, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.

Virginia Quiles, 35, of 78 Brook St., Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with improper display and operating under suspension. In a second incident, she was arrested for second degree failure to appear.

Roger S. Griffin, 45, of 393 Dudley Town Rd., Windsor, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.

Jason J. Desanzo, 27, of 18 Mountain View Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.