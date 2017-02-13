Imagine Nation to celebrate presidents

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, located at One Pleasant Street in Bristol will be open all day on Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children will learn about this holiday and the country’s leaders. A variety of educational activities will be held throughout the day in the studios, which are included with museum admission. Join a presidential Birthday Party and find out what president has a birthday close to yours. Create your very own presidential coin with your face on it, and if you were to become president, write on the “When I Become President Board” what law you would suggest.

Admission is $10 per person, Imagine Nation members and children under one are free.

For further information call the museum at (860) 314-1400, or visit www.imaginenation.org.