‘Cinderella’ coming to Palace

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,’ the 2013 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical from the creators of “The King & I” and “The Sound of Music,” will play the Palace Theater in Waterbury Feb. 24 to 26 for four performances, including two matinees. Tickets for CINDERELLA can be purchased online atwww.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at (203)346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St., Waterbury.

Adding to the fun for families attending one of the matinee performances either on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. or Sunday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m., the Palace is hosting “Princess Parties” beforehand to enhance the magical experience. The Palace Princess will be on hand to greet young audience members dressed for the ball and pose with them for selfies. A complimentary treat and beverage is also part of this pre-show activity which begins one hour before each matinee’s curtain time.

Another fun promotion leading up to the show’s engagement entitled” If the Shoe Fits” allows all ticket buyers a chance to enter a drawing to win a Date Night gift package filled with some fabulous treats including:

Drive a BMW for the weekend Courtesy of Hoffman BMW of Watertown

for the weekend Courtesy of Dine in Style with an Entrees & Encores restaurant Gift Card – $75 value compliments of one of the theater’s Entrees & Encores partner restaurants

$75 value Floral Bouquet – Compliments of Graham’s Florist

Compliments of Graham’s Florist Sweets for Your Sweetie – compliments of Hardcore Sweet Cupcake

All ticket buyers (regardless of when or how you purchased your tickets) are eligible to be entered into a random drawing for the Cinderella Date Night Package.

To enter, participants with a valid ticket must come to the Palace Box Office to try on the “Glass Slipper” courtesy of Kathy Faber Designs of Bristol, have picture taken trying on the shoe, post the photo on either Facebook or Instagram, and tag the Palace Theater. A random drawing will take place the week of February 20 and the winner of the Date Night gift package notified.

For more information please visit www.CinderellaOnBroadway.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/CinderellaTheMusical

Twitter: @CinderellaBway