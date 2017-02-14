Energize Connecticut offers contest to students focusing on energy issues

Energize Connecticut, in partnership with Eversource and AVANGRID, Inc. subsidiaries United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas, is now accepting entries for its 13th annual eesmarts Student Contest, a competition encouraging students to create projects about energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainability. The deadline for entries is April 28, 2017.

The contest is open to Connecticut students in Grades K-12 and college.

College students, enrolled in a two or four year Connecticut college or university, are invited to write a 25 to 30 minute play supporting the eesmarts curriculum and mission to compete in the “Wright the World” category. The play should be written for a young audience, preferably Grades K-5, and explain the many ways energy is made, identify energy resources, clarify what it means to be energy-efficient and sustainable and provide examples of ways to save at home or at school. The winner will have the opportunity to produce the play for a school tour during the 2017-2018 academic calendar.

Students competing in the Grade 12 category will create a persuasive image that advocates for energy conservation, an alternate energy source or an environmental concern, which showcases their knowledge of this subject. Options include writing a short poem (125 words for less), drawing a cartoon strip (12 cells or less), or making a video (:30 seconds; Windows Media Player). Entries will be evaluated based on scientific accuracy and concise and convincing imagery.

Students in Grades 9-11 are asked to propose a community-based project to address an energy-related issue. Students may work in groups of up to five members and the winning team’s school will receive funding to make their proposed project a reality before the end of 2017. The eesmarts program provides grants for first, second and third place.

Students in Grades K-8 are assigned grade-specific topics and asked to submit their entries in the form of a poster (Grades K-2), narrative (Grade 3), news article (Grade 4), book review (Grade 5), essay (Grade 6), speech (Grade 7), or public service announcement (Grade 8).

For grade levels K-12, winners will receive Amazon Gift Cards.

Finalists in all categories and grade levels will be honored at a special awards ceremony on June 2, 2017 at the State Capitol in Hartford.

For more information about the contest, please visit www.eesmarts.com/contest.