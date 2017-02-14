K of C free throw champs announced

The local level of the 2017 Knights of Columbus International Free Throw Championship was held on Jan. 15 at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Center. The Knights of Columbus sponsors the contest each year to promote family activities in its council’s communities. The Plainville Knights Council invited all boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 14 to try their best for 15 free throws and compete for some prizes and the chance to advance to the area advanced level contests.

Eight winners were named local champions and earned the right to compete at the district level. Parker Thompson was the champion in the 9-year-old boys group, Anthony Schinkel was the 10-year-old boys champ and Michael Bakaysa was best among the 11-year-old boys. Samantha Thompson shot best among the 12-year-old girls while Jacob Stanczykiewicz won the 12 year old boys contest. Riley Giblin was the winner among the 13-year-old girls and Gabrielle Schinkel was best in the 14-year-old girls group. More great shooting was made by Matthew Stanczykiewicz as he scored high to win the 14-year-old boys division.

Runners-up were Morgan Levesque of the 12-year-old girls, Cameron Lamothe for the 12-year-old boys division, Cali-Rose Dayon for the 13-year-old girls, and Olivia Heslin for the 14-year-old girls.

The Knights, in a press release, thanked community sponsor J.R. Heating and Cooling who contributed towards prizes for winners in each age group category.

The age group champions competed in the district contest held at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Center on January 29. The local champs competed against winners from Berlin-Kensington and Southington. Local champs were Parker Thompson, Michael Bakaysa, Riley Giblin, Matthew Stanczykiewicz, and Gabrielle Schinkel who won in the district and will progress to the regional level contest on March 5 in Newtown.