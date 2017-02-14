Plainville Senior Bowling results for Feb. 13 were as follows:
Top Female Bowler for the Week–Simone Guirmond-179, Cynthia Thibeault–177
Top Male Bowler for the week— Gil Theriault-216, Jeff Harper-185
Ham Bone Club
Joe Terzini
Art Schneider
Turkey Club
Joe Terzini
Art Schneider
Barbara Balavender
Dan Hurley
Gil Theriault-2
Joe Terzini-2
John Kirch
Split Club
Frank Robinson-2
Dan Hurley
Gil Thericult
Jeff Harper
Paul Bell
Joan Gooding-2
Mary Ann Fredrickson
Barbara Balavrnder
Sara Cameron
Tina Wishart
200 Club
Gil Thericult-216
Joe Terzini-213