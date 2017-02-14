Plainville Senior Bowling results for Feb. 13 were as follows:

Top Female Bowler for the Week–Simone Guirmond-179, Cynthia Thibeault–177

Top Male Bowler for the week— Gil Theriault-216, Jeff Harper-185

Ham Bone Club

Joe Terzini

Art Schneider

Turkey Club

Joe Terzini

Art Schneider

Barbara Balavender

Dan Hurley

Gil Theriault-2

Joe Terzini-2

John Kirch

Split Club

Frank Robinson-2

Dan Hurley

Gil Thericult

Jeff Harper

Paul Bell

Joan Gooding-2

Mary Ann Fredrickson

Barbara Balavrnder

Sara Cameron

Tina Wishart

200 Club

Gil Thericult-216

Joe Terzini-213