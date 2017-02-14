Police blotter for Feb. 17

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Feb. 7 to Sunday, Feb. 12:

Spencer J. Roy, 22, of 25 Forest St., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.

Howard J. Therriault, 32, of 9 Webster St., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with risk of injury to a minor and first degree reckless endangerment.

Manuel A. Rios, 19, of 6 Talcott St., New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, no insurance, misuse of plate(s), and operating a motor vehicle without an operator license.

Michael Stacy, 46, of 62 Coventry Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, no insurance, operating a motor vehicle without an operator license, and misuse of plate(s).

Eugene M. Morton, 47, of 18 Amanda Circle, Windsor, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with disorderly conduct and first degree criminal trespassing.

Andrew Litwinko, 51, of 17 Hough St., 2nd floor, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Michelle Szewczyk, 43, of 17 Hough St., 2nd floor, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Talal K. Qatabi, 22, of 15 Brick Yard, Farmington, was arrested on Feb. 10 and charged with operating under suspension and littering.

Nikki R. Engler, 41, of 164 Lovely St., Unionville, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Kristopher J. Stoff, 27, of 59 Marconi Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and traveling too fast for conditions.

Joshua N. Alley, 39, of 161 S. Main St., New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, third degree strangulation, second degree threatening, third degree criminal mischief, and second degree reckless endangerment.

Dennis Loper, 28, of 8 First St., Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with possession of oxycodone and failure to have lights lit.

Ronald Neuhausser, 53, of 70 Lyon Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and making restricted turns.

Dillon R. Griffith, 23, of 32 Westhchester Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and traveling unreasonably fast.