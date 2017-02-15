Dining lists, starting Feb. 18

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

BRISTOL

PASTA DINNER NIGHT. 4 to 8 p.m. Held by the Sons of the American Legion Post 2. Buffet pasta dinner, ziti, meatballs, bread, salad, coffee, tea, water, cake for dessert. DJ Adam will be playing Italian Hits from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and the rest of the Rat Pack. Monies raised will be donated to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. American Legion Post 2, 22 Hooker Ct., Bristol. $10 adults, $5 for children under 12. Free for children under 3. (860) 966-3873, (860) 620-7615.

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

BRISTOL

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 35 FUND RAISER BREAKFAST. 8 a.m. to noon. Eggs (any style) omelet, sausages, ham, pancakes, bread, butter, home fries, orange juices, coffee, tea, milk. K of C Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. $7 per adult, children under 6 free. Tickets available at K of C Hall or through Gil Martin, (860) 940-3847. Tickets available at the door on day of breakfast.

MARCH, APRIL

BRISTOL

TASTE OF BRISTOL. Presented by West End Association. Get 20 percent off at 30 local restaurants for March and April. Each ticket is also an entry in a drawing April 28 for over $500 in restaurant certificates. www.WestEndBristol.org. Tickets also will be sold at the Bristol Home and Business Expo. Proceeds will be used to further the mission of the West End Association.