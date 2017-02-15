Kids listings, starting Feb. 17

MONDAY, FEB. 20

BRISTOL

IMAGINE NATION OPEN FOR PRESIDENT’S DAY. 9:30 to 5 p.m. Imagine Nation, One Pleasant St., Bristol.

FEB. 20, 22

OTHER

AUDITIONS FOR ‘ROMEO AND JULIET.’ Held by New Britain Youth Theater’s Teen Company. 6 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday. For 12 to 19 year olds. New Britain-Berlin YMCA Program Center, 362 Main St., Berlin. Rehearsals are Monday, Wednesday, and some Thursdays. Register. (860) 515-8115, auditions@nbyt.org

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. No class Feb. 20. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-20 months with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

TWO MUCH FUN STORYTIME. 10:30 a.m. 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BRISTOL

PLAY AND LEARN GROUPS. 10 to 11 a.m. Families meet other parents and children age 5 or younger. Early learning activities to help children develop school readiness skills prior to entering kindergarten. The Parent and Child Center, 9 Prospect St., Bristol. Free. Only open to Bristol families with children ages 5 and younger.

STORIES, SONGS, SENSORY PLAY. 10 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Babies hear stories, music, and meet other babies. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

HEAD, SHOULDERS, KNEES & TALES. Mondays, 10 a.m. For children 2 to 5 p.m. Stories, finger plays, action rhymes, and stretches. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com/children

WIGGLE AND READ. 11 a.m. For all ages. Shake, shimmy, dance. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

RAMBUNCTIOUS READERS. 6:30 p.m. For children 3 years and older. Singing, dancing, laughs. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

GOING SOLO. 3:45 p.m. Foster independence as children experience story time without a parent. No grown-ups allowed. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

1 BOOK, 1 CRAFT. 2 p.m. Read and hear stories and make a craft that brings the story to life. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children