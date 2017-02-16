Community fund seeking grant applications

The Plainville Community Fund is currently seeking grant applications from nonprofit organizations that serve Plainville residents in a variety of areas. Proposals for the Plainville Community Fund are due March 15. All guidelines, eligibility criteria and the link to the online applications for the Plainville Community Fund are posted on the Main Street Community Foundation’s website, mainstreetfoundation.org. Interested organizations are required to contact Jarre Betts, vice president of programs, at (860)583-6363 before submitting a proposal.