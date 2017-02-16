Petit attends reception for new CCSU president

State Rep. William A. Petit, Jr. (R-Plainville, New Britain) recently attended a reception welcoming the newly appointed 13th president of Central Connecticut State University, Dr. Zulma Toro. The reception honoring Dr. Toro was held at the university’s Alumni Hall Student Center in New Britain. Petit congratulated Toro on her appointment saying, ‘Dr. Toro brings great drive and passion to the job and will be a great asset to our state. She will help to ensure that our students will graduate with the expertise, motivation and skills to fill society’s needs for our 21st century jobs. We need to continue to build bridges between businesses and our universities to take advantage of the expertise of both sides.’