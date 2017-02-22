Health listings, starting Feb. 24

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

BRISTOL

WHEELER HEALTH AND WELLNESS CENTER OPEN HOUSE. 12 to 4 p.m. Free blood pressure and body mass index screenings. Wheeler Health and Wellness Center, 10 North Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-6555.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

SOUTHINGTON

HEALTHY FAMILY FUNFEST. 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dozens of kid-friendly interactive and education activities will be offered. Health screenings, demonstrations, educational materials, green initiatives. More. Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. HealthFamilyFunFest.org, (860) 378-1268.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

HEALTHY HEART: STRATEGIES FOR PROTECTION. 6 to 7 p.m. Overview of conditions that threaten heart health. Wheeler Regional Family YMCA, 149 Farmington Ave., Plainville. (860) 584-6555.

TUESDAY, FEB. 28

SOUTHINGTON

DINNER WITH THE DOC: TREMOR DISORDERS OF AGING. 5 p.m. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. 855-HHC-HERE.

PLAINVILLE

‘TAKE THE TIME’ DIGITAL MOBILE MAMMOGRAPHY. 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Program reaches out to women who would otherwise not have access to mammography services includinjg women without insurance. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Register. Learn about eligibility requirements. (860) 747-5728.

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 11 a.m. to noon. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. hhcseniorservices.org