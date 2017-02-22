Miscellaneous listings, starting Feb. 24

FEB. 24-25

BRISTOL

‘SUNSET BOULEVARD.’ Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou film series. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 7 p.m. With vintage cartoons and “Flash Gordon.” Shown on film not video. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

BRISTOL

MARDI GRAS 2017. 7:30 p.m. to midnight. BYOB. Food. Bourbon tasting. Live entertainment. Music. Dancing. Masks encouraged. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. (860) 585-5411.

PLAINVILLE

‘GONE, BUT NOT FORGOTTEN.’ 10 a.m. Held by Wheeler Clinic’s Connecticut Clearinghouse. Community quilting event. In memory of those lost to substance use disorders, including opioid addiction. Squares collected at each event will be joined together by quilting groups. Connecticut Clearinghouse, 334 Farmington Ave., Plainville. Register. Wheelerclinic.org/notforgotten. 1-800-232-4424.

OTHER

PASTA DINNER BENEFIT FOR KAYLA KRENICKI. 5 to 8 p.m. Food, music, raffles. Terryville Polish Club, 3 Makara St., Terryville. $15 adults, $10 children 8 and under. Tickets available at Get Up N’ Dance, 40 Barlow St., Bristol or at the door.

SINGLES DINNER EVENING. Sponsored by Social Connections. 6 p.m. Experience German cuisine and German biers. East Side Restaurant, 131 Dwight St., New Britain. (860) 582-8229.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Meet at MDC Reservoir No. 6, Route 44, West Hartford and walk the Metacomet trail. After, go to lunch. (860) 582-8229.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. $30 per person. (860) 589-5597, (860) 583-8170.

TUESDAY, FEB. 28

BRISTOL

BRISTOL LIONS CLUB NEW MEMBERS NIGHT. 6 p.m. All community members interested in becoming club members are invited. Pizza buffet and short program. Oasis Restaurant, Pine Street, Bristol. (860) 977-7989, lyonsev50@gmail.com

PLAINVILLE

INFORMATION SESSION FOR PROSPECTIVE FOSTER PARENTS. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wheeler Clinic, 88 East St., Plainville. (860) 793-7277, FosterCarePrograms@WheelerClinic.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

OTHER

CREATE A RESUME WITH YOUR IPHONE. 10 a.m. Tunxis Community College, 700 Building, Library Room 7-222, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. Email skapros@tunxis.edu.

PLAINVILLE

FOR PROSPECTIVE FOSTER PARENTS. 6 to 9 p.m. 10 week course. Trauma-Informed Partnering for Safety-Model Approach to Partnerships in Parenting Class. Wheeler Clinic, 74 East St., Plainville. (860) 793-7277.

MARCH 1-5

BRISTOL

WINTER USED BOOK SALE. Opening night preview sale on Wednesday, 3 to 7 p.m., for a $5 admission fee. Sale hours for free admission are Thursday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, March 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Books will be sold at half-price on Saturday, 12:30 to 4 p.m. The sale ends with a bag sale, $5 for a brown bag, $3 for a plastic bag on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Specially priced books are not included in the half-price and bag sales. Gently used hardcover and softcover books, DVDs, audio books, CDs. Fund raiser for The Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

BRISTOL

BOOKS AND BAGELS WITH BEST SELLERS. 10:30 a.m. An informal review of new books at the library. Books will be available for checkout. Coffee and bagels served courtesy of Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free.

OTHER

‘MARK TWAIN’S SURROGATE WIFE.’ Presented by the Woman’s Club of New Britain. 2 p.m. Learn about Isabel Lyons, who was Mark Twain’s secretary and held power of attorney for him. Presented by Marie Lavendier, professor at Tunxis Community College. First Church of Christ Congregational, 830 Corbin Ave., New Britain. Guests welcome to attend for small fee.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

BRISTOL

‘TAKE THIS PLAY OFF.’ Social Medication Education for Student-Athletes. 7 p.m. Presented by Tom Pincince of Central Connecticut State Universe. Bristol Central High School auditorium, Wolcott Street, Bristol. Open to all middle school and high school students and their parents. Free.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

BRISTOL

MOHEGAN SUN 2017 GRAD PARTY FUND RAISER. For Bristol Central High School. Leave Bristol Central upper parking lot at 4 p.m. Leave Mohegan Sun at 11:15 p.m. $35 per person (21-plus) includes round trip bus transportation, $15 toward food/or free buffet, and $10 bet match. 50/50 raffle held on the way to the casino. Make checks payable to BCHS Grad Party 2017. reeddoreen@yahoo.com, (860) 302-3337.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

SOUTHINGTON

‘WACKY WEDDING’ FUND RAISER. Held by Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congegation. 6:30 p.m. Dinner theater evening. “Celebrate Moishe and Maria’s Wacky Wedding” as guests. The theater-goers will become part of the show. Four course meal, cash bar, tea cup auction, dancing. Free tea cup auction is included with each ticket sold before March 1. Hawks Landing Country Club, Southington. $50, choice of three entries can be made when buying tickets. waysmeans@gsjc.org, (860) 276-9113.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

BRISTOL

8TH ANNUAL ST. PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SPRING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 50 vendors. Homemade chocolates, handmade knitted items, pet items, candles, soaps, skin care, jewelry, garden tools, art, healthy living, sports items, candles. Full lunch menu. Drawings. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $1 admission (includes drawing ticket). Crafter spaces available but no jewelry or food. Lynn.damboise@snet.net

APRIL 21-22

SOUTHINGTON

TWO-DAY TRIP TO LANCASTER. Sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Southington. Motor coach leaves the church parking lot at 581 Meriden Ave., Southington at 7 a.m. See the Sight & Sound Theatre production of “Jonah.” Overnight accommodations at The Country Inn of Lancaster. On return trip, a stop will be made for a tour of Philadelphia and time at the Redding terminal. (860) 621-3024, (860) 628-8121.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

SOUTHINGTON

THE 16TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. 5:30 p.m., social hour with silent auction, food stations, cash bar, networking. 7 p.m. guest speaker Silvia Baldini, winner of Food Network’s “Chopped.” Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $55. RSVP by April 14. (860) 583-6363.

MONDAY, MAY 15.

BRISTOL

SWING INTO SPRING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. 11:30 a.m. See the Glenn Miller Orchestra and enjoy a family-style lunch. Drive on your ow. $77 per person. (860) 589-5597.

NOW thru MARCH 1

OTHER

‘CONNECTICUT DANCES- A VISUAL HISTORY.’ Exhibition. The exhibit brings to life the contribution that dance has played in the cultural vitality of Connecticut. Connecticut Historical Society, 1 Elizabeth St., Hartford. CTDanceall.com

NOW thru FEB. 28

SOUTHINGTON

SARAH CYR OF NAUGATUCK. Art exhibit. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.