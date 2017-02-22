Music listings, starting Feb. 24

SATURDAY, FEB. 25.

BRISTOL

POCKET VINYL. Presented by The Desultory Theatre Club. Doors open, 7:30 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Piano rock and live painting. The Studio, 179 West St., Bristol. Donation, $7 to $10 donation. Nobody turned away. Donations go to the venue and Pocket Vinyl. BYOB.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL JAZZ BAND. 5 p.m. Jazz concert. Pancake supper follows at 6:15 p.m. First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington. Fccsouthington.org. RSVP. office@fccsouthington.org, (8600 628-6958.

OTHER

CONNECTICUT ACCORDION ASSOCIATION. 1 p.m. Young accordionists perform. Waverly Tavern, 286 Maple Ave., Cheshire $10 per person. $5 to CAA members. Under 16 are admitted free. RSVP. (203) 272-1202. CTAccordion.com

REGIONAL CHURCH CHOIR FESTIVAL CONCERT. 5 p.m. Director at Avon High School will direct 70 voice choir made up of singers from several local churches. Anthems in many styles. Sponsored by the Waterbury Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center St., Meriden.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BAND GALA. VFW Hall, 41 Veterans Dr., New Britain. $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Tickets available at BrownPaperTickets.com Ticket price includes dinner, dessert, wine, beer. Dress code is “festive attire.” (860) 989-2159, pmvtmandrake@mac.com