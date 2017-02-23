Choral society staging two shows in next 4 months

Plainville Choral Society is celebrating 47 years of bringing music to the community by offering two shows in the next four months.

In May, the group will be performing music from the Motown era of music called “Motown Madness”. There are so many songs from this genre of music but the Artistic Director Thomas Buckley and the production team have selected songs made famous by Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, and many other groups, along with some surprise guest performers, to bring the audience to their feet and dancing in the aisles.

The performances will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Middle School of Plainville and tickets will be going on sale soon.

The group also will be doing a musical review on Friday, March 3 entitled “Let Us Entertain You.” This is going to include song and dance numbers, which will showcase the talents of this diverse group. Some of the songs will be from Broadway hits like “Hamilton,” “Jersey Boys,” and “Little Women,” folk tunes and classic rock. This will also feature a medley from “Forever Plaid” performed by “The Plaids,” who have previously sold out their shows.

The March show will be on March 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Middle School of Plainville. Tickets are $10 at the door or from any PCS member, and $5 for children under 10.