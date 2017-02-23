College search and selection process discussed March 15

Plainville High School juniors and their parents/guardians, as well as underclassmen are invited to an information session hosted by the Plainville High School Counseling Department. This event will address the college search and selection process as well as strategies for finding a good match for your child. It will also explain the application procedure with a suggested time table. The program will be held on March 15 in the Plainville High School Choir Room (403) at 6:30pm. There will be an admissions counselor from University of Connecticut and a PHS alumni panel to provide more information and answer questions.

Parents are also invited to attend an individual post-high school planning meeting during school hours with their child’s counselor. They may call 860-793-3220 ext. 350 to make an appointment.