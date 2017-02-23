Library offering access to hoopla digital

The Plainville Public Library has begun to offer thousands of movies, television shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks and Comics, all available for mobile and online access through a new partnership with hoopla digital to Plainville residents with a valid Plainville Library card.

Plainville card holders can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or IOS device or visit Plainville Library or hoopla digital to begin enjoying thousands of titles – from major Hollywood studios, record companies and publishers – available to borrow 24/7, for instant streaming or temporary downloading to their smartphones, tablets and computers.

For more information stop by the Plainville Public Library or call (860)793-1446.