Try-outs for New Britain Bees set for April 11

New Britain Bees team officials today announced that the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Club will hold open tryouts on April 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.. Tryouts will be held at New Britain Stadium (230 John Karbonic Way, New Britain, CT 06051). This tryout is open to any player who is 18 years of age or older, and is no longer eligible to participate in NCAA athletics. No previous professional baseball experience is necessary, although players who have played professionally before are invited to attend.

Players are required to bring their own equipment including: wooden bats, gloves, footwear and catching gear. Attendees will be evaluated by members of the New Britain Bees front office and baseball operations staff. Participating in the open tryout does not guarantee any contract offer. All attendees must sign a tryout waiver before any on-field activities. In event of rain, the tryout will be rescheduled to the first available date during the Bees’ spring training.

Players may pre-register by completing a registration form found on nbbees.com under the “Team” tab, and returning it to the New Britain Bees Front Office at New Britain Stadium (ATTN: Open Tryout). A $75, non-refundable fee is required with any pre-registration. Registration on the day of the tryout is $100.

For more information, or with any questions, please contact Chris Knoblock at cknoblock@nbbees.com.