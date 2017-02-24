Less than 2% hike sought by schools

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

School officials are requesting a budget increase of less than 2 percent for Fiscal Year 2017-2018.

During its monthly meeting last Monday, the Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the Superintendent’s requested operating budget of $35,503,096, which represents an increase of 1.95 percent or $678,729 over the district’s current budget of $34,824,367.

While the FY 18 school budget keeps current programs in place, it also adds tutoring support for English as a second language learners.

“We’ve put forward a very reasonable budget,” said Plainville Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett.

Major drivers of the budget increase include salaries and benefits, as well as health insurance. This year, the district was recommended to take a 6 percent increase in insurance, said Brummett.

“The biggest driver besides [salaries and benefits] was insurance. Historically, over the past five years, we’ve been able to take a very low or zero insurance increases,” said Brummett.

Brummett initially proposed a budget increase of 2.28 percent. But after a series of workshops, the board was able to reduce that increase by looking at each line item carefully. Worker’s compensation and legal fees were among the major line items trimmed in the budget, in addition to smaller items like postage and printed materials, said Brummett.

Over the past five fiscal years, Plainville Community Schools has kept its budget increases around or below 2 percent. This is something school officials said they have been proud of—all while making a variety of accomplishments, such as the pre-kindergarten program expansion and technology advancements.

“We’ve done amazing work with keeping our request as low as possible,” said Brummett, adding that the district has made good use of grants and careful budgeting. “We’ve done our best to try to create new programs using existing resources. Wherever possible, we reduced staffing through attrition.”

“Since I’ve been chair, we’ve worked really hard to keep the budget increases down because we know that what’s people want,” said Board of Education Chairperson Andrea Saunders.

“There’s a great deal of attention paid to the quality of education that we’re going to provide for our students,” added Board of Education member Foster White.

White said the FY 18 school budget was “well thought out,” as it received a lot of attention and input from district administrators and the board.

“Looking at what we accomplished in the last few years…it is well positioning us to provide what we’re intended to do—[to provide] the best education for all of our students,” said White.

Despite school officials’ careful budgeting practices, uncertainty remains in how the state budget will affect the district. Governor Dannel Malloy’s $20 billion budget proposal for FY 18 shifts over $400 million in teacher pension costs to municipalities while revamping the education funding formula, reported the Associated Press. His proposal shifts some state education grants from wealthier towns to struggling communities, including Hartford and Waterbury.

If Malloy’s budget proposal is approved as presented, Plainville’s net loss would be $1 million, said Brummett.

“If that were to stay [the $1 million loss], that would have a major impact on the school district,” said Brummett. “My hope is that commonsense and consideration of children will prevail over a budget that would take $1 million out of a town such as Plainville.”

“That would decimate our budget,” said Saunders, adding how the governor is trying to fix a long-term problem in a year.

“It is not what the students in the state of Connecticut need,” added White. “Hopefully it’s going to be drastically changed by the legislature.”

For now, said Brummett, the district will wait and see how Malloy’s proposal progresses. School officials said they continue to be in contact with Plainville’s legislators, State Representative Dr. William Petit (R-Plainville, New Britain) and State Senator Henri Martin (R-31).

“It is a proposal. It is not something that has been voted in,” said Saunders, who encouraged Plainville citizens to contact the town’s legislators if they are concerned about the governor’s proposed budget.

In ECS funding alone, the district learned of a $96,499 reduction last December. This mid-year reduction came after the district already had a $74,629 reduction in ECS funding last spring.

On Tuesday (Feb. 21), Brummett was scheduled to testify before the Connecticut General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee to express her concerns about the proposed budget.

“My hope is that after all the deliberations that are likely to occur in the coming weeks, there will be some legislative action to reject this budget, and come forward with a budget that is not as harmful to children,” said Brummett, adding how she will do whatever she can to make sure the state budget benefits children. “Adding the teaching retirements onto towns’ backs, reducing ECS monies, reducing certain grant monies—all of that in one year is just catastrophic if it were to pull forward.”

“It’s somewhat unrealistic to place all of that burden back on the towns,” said White.

The school budget, along with the Town Manager’s proposed FY 18 budget, is scheduled to be presented to the Town Council on Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. A public hearing on both the town and school budgets will follow on Thursday, March 9.

This year, the all day budget vote will take place on April 25.

