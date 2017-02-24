Local GOP legislators holding coffee hour for constituents Feb. 28

State Rep. William A Petit, Jr. (R-22) and State Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) invite Plainville residents to join them for a Coffee Hour on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Bolo Bakery & Café, 33 Whiting St., Plainville.

The public is invited for coffee and conversation from 8 to 9 a.m. to meet with their legislators in a relaxed setting and hear the latest updates from the State Capitol, including the state budget and the major issues that are shaping the 2017 legislative session.

All residents are encouraged to attend and discuss any legislative or local concerns. Coffee will be provided.

Those who are unable to attend but would like to discuss any concerns may contact Petit at 1-800-842-1423 and Martin at 860-240-0022.