Obituaries: Audrey L. Posadas

Audrey L. (Holmes) Posadas, 89, of Plainville, passed away on Thursday February 23, 2017 at Apple Rehab of Farmington Valley in Plainville. She was the loving wife of the late Philip “Gank” Posadas, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.

Mrs. Posadas was born October 14, 1927 in Bristol the daughter of the late Charles and Doris (Osbourne) Holmes and was a longtime Plainville resident. Audrey was a homemaker who loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as her grand cats, Peachie and Tuckie. She was an avid reader and a lifelong member of the Congregational Church of Plainville, UCC. Audrey was a quiet soul who left this world as quietly as she came.

Audrey leaves her son, James Posadas and his wife Jackie of Plainville, her grandchildren, David Posadas and his wife Cindy and Shannon Hughes and her husband Tom, her great grandchildren, Megan and Ryan Posadas and Hannah and Zach Hughes. She was predeceased by her daughter Juana Posadas and her brothers, Budney and David Holmes.

Funeral services for Audrey with burial in Plainville West Cemetery will be celebrated privately by her family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Plainville Fire Company 77 Broad Street Plainville, CT 06062.