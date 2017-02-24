Paradis Pools receive honor

The Northeast Spa & Pool Association has recently named its winners in the 2016 Outstanding Achievement Awards – Builders Competition.

In the aboveground pools category, local company, Paradis Pools, LLC of Plainville has been awarded the Merit Award for their outstanding design of a pool.

This year more than four dozen companies submitted over 200 entries between the Builders Competition and the Service Competition resulting in 91 awards being given across both competitions’ categories.

Each pool was judged based on creativity, functionality, project cohesiveness and overall cohesiveness with the environment. The Outstanding Achievement Awards – Builders Competition recognizes NESPA members whose installation of pools, spas, hot tubs and water features represent the best our industry has to offer.

“We are extremely proud of our team. Each member of our staff contributed to this project. We are honored to receive this award from NESPA, and we will continue to strive for excellence with each of our future projects,” said Kimberly Paradis-Gray, general manager of Paradis in a press release.