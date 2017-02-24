Police blotter for Feb. 24

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Feb. 14 to Friday, Feb. 17:

Roger Jackson, 46, of 66 Whiting St., Unit 2, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with third degree assault, interfering with an officer, interfering with an emergency call, and disorderly conduct.

Cynthia Nelms, 57, of 210 Park St., Unit 1, Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jermane K. Heard, 21, of 3142 Carobeth Dr., Tobyhanna, Pa., was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with second degree forgery and illegally obtaining prescription drug.

Eric P. Rafferty, 29, of 36 S. Center St., Windsor Locks, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, risk of injury to a minor, child endangerment while driving while under the influence of liquor or drug, operating under suspension, and misuse of plate(s).

Michael A. Shubert, 47, of 124 New Britain Ave., Unit 101, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with violation of probation.

Renee L. Kight, 28, of 438 East St., Unit 2S, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with illegal possession of cocaine, illegal possession of heroin, illegal possession of alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance.