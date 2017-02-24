Season 3 underway for MSP robotics

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The Middle School of Plainville recently kicked off its third robotics season when four teams competed at Manchester High School.

In the program, which was initiated thanks to a grant from the Petit Family Found dation, MSP students compete against other schools within the Vex Robotics organization each year at different events that lead up to a World Championship.

This year’s game is called Crossover, where students have a playing field with two robots on each side. The teams’ objective is to get colored balls on their side, and bonus points are awarded if they get both robots balanced on the “bridge.”

MSP students represented their school and brought home some distinguished honors. The “Brain Bots” team comprised of Chris Brojek and Nathan Masco won the Excellence award, Driver Skills award, and one of the Teamwork awards.

Also attending were MSP Salt Crew: Jon Marfia, Nick Grabowski, and Jacob Molloy, MSP Fluffy: Vicanda Hernandez-Phen, Connor Blanchette, Lily Feyerabend, Zach Finkelstein, and Tim Paradis, and MSP IceBreakers: Alicia Quirion, and Ellie Keegan.

Quirion said that their next event is the state competition, which leads to the world competition if they place well. Last year, she and Keegan made it to the world championships in Louisville, Ky. and hope to go again this year.

They are the only all-female MSP team in the male-dominated activity, but it never slows them down. “There have always been more guys interested because it isn’t advertised to girls anymore,” Quirion said. “Ellie and I love seeing when a girl is there.” She added that during the World Championship last year, “they spoke about women in engineering and it was very empowering and inspiring.”

The eighth grader said that she has always been interested in robotics and that her father was a big inspiration for her to get into engineering. “The idea of creating something to help people was so fascinating to me,” said Quirion.

After joining the Technology Student Association, a program all about getting kids into engineering, MSP robotics coach and STEM teacher Camille Westfall asked the girls to take part in robotics. “I have always been interested in robotics. One thing that keeps me going is the success factor of it all,” said Quirion. “When I grow up I want to go to MIT and be an aerospace engineer.”