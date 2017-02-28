Legislators, schools talk about funding for family resource centers

On Feb. 23, a group of local and state officials came together at the Plainville Family Resource Network located at Linden Street School to discuss budget concerns and the importance of Family Resource Centers in Plainville and throughout the state.

The group included Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D), state Senator Henri Martin(R-Plainville), state Representative William Petit Jr. (R-Plainville), President Jim Williamson, and board mnembers of the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain, Plainville Community Schools Administration, representatives from New Britain Board of Education, and Meriden Family Resource Center Coordinator Cathy Battista. Plainville Resource Center Coordinator Donna Cavallaro provided an overview of the Plainville Family Resource Center and its services.

On Feb. 8, said a press release from Plainville schools, the governor released his budget and removed the Family Resource Center line item, reducing the total FRC budget by 50 percent and reallocating FRCs into one student support grant that will be competitively bid against six other programs, resulting in possible elimination.

If you would like to protect the Family Resource Center in Plainville and throughout Connecticut, said the press release, call and write your legislators and the governor.