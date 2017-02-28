Memorial committee formed to honor late state Rep. Boukus

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

After the passing of long-time state Representative Betty Boukus (D-Plainville, New Britain), the town is planning a way to honor her commitment to Plainville.

During its February meeting, the Town Council formed the Betty Boukus Memorial Committee. Town Council Chairperson Kathy Pugliese and Town Councilor Rosemary Morante were both appointed to committee. The six-member committee also includes Robert Michalik, Tom Warnat, Shawn Cohen, and Kevin Toner.

From the Plainville High School turf field and park improvements to the senior center to the food pantry, Boukus secured funding for a variety of town-wide projects. She also supported local businesses through initiatives like the small business express program, which benefited Plainville businesses.

A former vice-chair and chairperson of the Plainville Town Council, Boukus served 11 terms in the state legislature, where she was deputy majority caucus chair and co-chair of the bonding subcommittee of the Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee.

Boukus also was a former teacher in Plainville, where she also volunteered in the district’s mentoring programs.

After hearing suggestions from different areas of the community and speaking with some council members, Town Manager Robert Lee said forming a committee seemed to be the best approach to determine how to honor Boukus.

“With the passing of state Representative Betty Boukus, there was a feeling that there should be some type of consideration given to all the efforts that she put forth towards the town of Plainville,” said Lee, adding that the Boukus family has been notified about the new committee. “It probably won’t take a long period of time, but hopefully they would bring back a recommendation to the Town Council for consideration.”