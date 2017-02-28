Plainville Senior Bowling results for Feb. 27 are as follows:
Top Female Bowler for the Week–Mary Oakes-196, Lola Wishart-165
Top Male Bowler for the Week— Joe Terzini-233, Art Schneider-197
Ham Bone Club
Joe Terzini-2
Tom Loiselle
Carter Casida
Vinny Coangelo-2
Al Deshai
Turkey Club
Joe Terzini-3
Tom Loiselle-2
Carter Casida
Vinny Coangelo-2
Al Deshaies
Nello Vpolpe
Gil Theriault
Art Schneider
Split Club
Frank Robinson-2
Bob Crewe-2
Bonnie Carillo
Sandy Waiksnoris-2
Herb Dirrigh
Barbara Schultz
Tina Wishart
Peter Zelenivk
John Kirch
Jan Deblois
Art Schneider
Carol Harmon
Sebby Bianca
Mart Ann Fredrickson
Simone Guimond
200 Club
Vinny Coangelo-235
Joe Terzini-233,201
Gil Theriault-201
Al Deshaies-201
600 Club
Joe Terzini-619