Plainville Senior Bowling results for Feb. 27 are as follows:

Top Female Bowler for the Week–Mary Oakes-196, Lola Wishart-165

Top Male Bowler for the Week— Joe Terzini-233, Art Schneider-197

Ham Bone Club

Joe Terzini-2

Tom Loiselle

Carter Casida

Vinny Coangelo-2

Al Deshai

Turkey Club

Joe Terzini-3

Tom Loiselle-2

Carter Casida

Vinny Coangelo-2

Al Deshaies

Nello Vpolpe

Gil Theriault

Art Schneider

Split Club

Frank Robinson-2

Bob Crewe-2

Bonnie Carillo

Sandy Waiksnoris-2

Herb Dirrigh

Barbara Schultz

Tina Wishart

Peter Zelenivk

John Kirch

Jan Deblois

Art Schneider

Carol Harmon

Sebby Bianca

Mart Ann Fredrickson

Simone Guimond

200 Club

Vinny Coangelo-235

Joe Terzini-233,201

Gil Theriault-201

Al Deshaies-201

600 Club

Joe Terzini-619