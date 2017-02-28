Sports

Plainville Senior Bowling results

Plainville Senior Bowling results for Feb. 27 are as follows:

Top Female Bowler for the Week–Mary Oakes-196, Lola Wishart-165

Top Male Bowler for the Week—  Joe Terzini-233, Art Schneider-197

 

Ham Bone Club

Joe Terzini-2

Tom Loiselle

Carter Casida

Vinny Coangelo-2

Al Deshai

 

Turkey Club

Joe Terzini-3

Tom Loiselle-2

Carter Casida

Vinny Coangelo-2

Al Deshaies

Nello Vpolpe

Gil Theriault

Art Schneider

 

Split Club

Frank Robinson-2

Bob Crewe-2

Bonnie Carillo

Sandy Waiksnoris-2

Herb Dirrigh

Barbara Schultz

Tina Wishart

Peter Zelenivk

John Kirch

Jan Deblois

Art Schneider

Carol Harmon

Sebby Bianca

Mart Ann Fredrickson

Simone Guimond

 

200 Club

Vinny Coangelo-235

Joe Terzini-233,201

Gil Theriault-201

Al Deshaies-201

 

600 Club

Joe Terzini-619

 