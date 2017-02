Plainville High School will present the play ‘All My Sons’ by Arthur Miller. Performances will take place on the stage of the Mel Perry Auditorium on March 16, 17, and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and March 18 at 2 p.m. The production is being directed by Jeff Blanchette. Tickets are $7and it is suggested that tickets be purchased in advance as seating is limited. For more information, email blanchettej@plainvilleschools.org. From the left, Erin Brochu, Jackson Anderson, Bryan Skarb, and Kloe Hidri.