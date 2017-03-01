Dining listings, starting March 3

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

BRISTOL

ST. PATRICK’S DAY DINNER AND ENTERTAINMENT. 5:30 p.m., dinner. 7 p.m., entertainment by Strange Potatoes, a husband and wife team that offer a large variety of music on a variety of instruments. Dinner menu is a choice of Irish stew or traditional corned beef and cabbage served family style. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $10 per person. Tickets are available by calling (860) 583-6309, or mail to BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393. Indicate which meal you prefer.