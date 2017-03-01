Municipal Collaborative Forum to be held by chamber April 26

The Legislative Action Committee of the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce announced a Municipal Collaborative Forum will be held Wednesday, April 26 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol.

The forum is designed to bring municipal leaders from the areas represented by the chamber together to discuss how municipalities can collaborate to reduce costs and improve efficiency within their regions.

Mayor Mark Boughton of Danbury will serve as the keynote speaker and will review the highlights of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities report called “This report is different.”

Panelists include Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Bristol Mayor Ken Cockayne, Farmington Town Manager Kathy Eagen, Wolcott Mayor Tom Dunn, Bloomfield Mayor Joan Gamble, Plainville Town Manager Robert Lee, Plymouth Mayor David Merchant, and Burlington Mayor Ted Shafer.

“Our Legislative Action Committee is comprised of Business Leaders from our seven communities and we are very concerned of the impact of the state finances and proposed budget on property taxes, income taxes and services provided to our employees,” stated Regional Chairman Paul S. Lavoie in a press release. “A thriving state, with healthy municipalities, is necessary for our businesses to grow and continue to provide jobs. We need to hear from our leaders on how they plan to reduce costs and improve efficiency through collaboration,” concluded Lavoie, according to the press release.

“We are fortunate to have a very active Legislative Action Committee working for the business community,” stated Cindy Scoville, president and CEO of the Central Connecticut Chambers, according to the chamber’s press release. “They lead the way in setting our legislative agenda and working closely with all of our legislators on ensuring good public policy and a healthy business climate.”

The cost to attend the Municipal Collaborative forum is $25 for chamber members or $35 for non-members.

To register, visit www.CentralCTChambers.org/events.

For questions, contact the chamber at (860)584-4718.