‘Pierrette’s Closet’ made available for adult ed students

Pierrette Plourde was a Plainville resident who demonstrated and prioritized kindness in her relationships with her close-knit family and large circle of friends, according to Plainville schools. “In the spirit of her generous and sweet nature, the Plourde family has donated Pierrette’s quality clothing, shoes, and accessories to Plainville Adult Education students, who may be in need of appropriate interview and career attire,” said the release.

“Pierrette’s Closet” will be an Adult Education on-site resource, perpetually projecting goodwill, while equipping visitors (who, like Pierrette, may have put the needs of others before themselves) with outfits, inspiring confidence and success. In addition, Roger Plourde, Pierrette’s husband, donated funding to finance supplies for display and storage.

Jill O’Brien, Adult and Continuing Education Coordinator, commented, in the press release, “Perriette’s Closet has a double mission: to offer wrap-around services removing financial barriers for students in need, by allowing instant access to appropriate career attire, and to model community service–Pierrette’s Closet is a permanent reminder to students that a community member cared about them, and perhaps when given an opportunity, they will ‘pay it forward’ too.”