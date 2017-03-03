Police blotter for March 3

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Feb. 17 to Monday, Feb. 27:

Agustine Garcia-Hernandez, 41, of last known address 289 Chapman St., New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Thomas M. Porylo, 31, of 168 Stillwell Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with violation of probation.

Markise T. Jackson, 31, of last known address 787 Farmington Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with interfering with an officer.

Aaron M. Benson, 28, of 29 Norton Trail, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Michael J. Palys, 39, of no certain address, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.

Sharon L. Thomas, 64, of 29 Connecticut Ave., 3rd floor, New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive a reasonable distance apart.

Graciela Zaragoza, 34, of 346 Farmington Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with evading responsibility (physical injury) and operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license.

Liam Foster, 18, of 153 Grove St., New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with operating a motor vehicle with an adult learner’s permit and creating a public disturbance.

Shyla M. Nadeau, 20, of 676 W. Main St., Unit 3, New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with second degree breach of peace and operating a motor vehicle without an operator license.

Tynequa D. Clark, 21, of 343 Stanley St., Unit 3, New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Jason J. Desanzo, 27, of 18 Mountain View Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.

Shannon M. Bartucca, 45, of 45 Spring St., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and operation of a motor vehicle without a functioning ignition interlock device.

Ricky J. Graham, 37, of 93 Robin St., Waterbury, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to signal.

Blanca Diaz, 49, of 61 Page Farm Rd., Plantsville, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with disorderly conduct, third degree assault, and criminal violation of a protective order.

Derek S. Vitale, 35, of 50 Pierce St., Unit 33, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

April C. Levesque, 32, of 19 Prescott St., Meriden, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with first degree violation of conditions of release.

Anthony J. Taricani, 30, of 96 Fulton St., 1st floor, New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with third degree larceny, fraudulent use of an ATM, and third degree identity theft.

Miranda J. Fortin, 28, of 702 Flanders St., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Snyder M. Jeune, 31, of 33B Wayne Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and driving without a license.

Dennis W. Speller, 59, of 224 East St., Unit 62, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with operating under suspension, driving under the influence of liquor or drug, illegal possession of cocaine, illegal possession of cyclobenzaprine 5mg, and interfering with an officer.

Anatoly Ivasyuk, 29, of 70 Johnson St., Newington, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and making restricted turns.

Kiana Cassese, 20, of 17 Fairlawn St., Farmington, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Brian J. Wheeler, 24, of 110 Bailey Rd., Middletown, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with fourth degree larceny.

Robert E. Tech, 48, of 75 Taylor St., Torrington, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jose A. Cosme, 32, of 160 Coventry St., Unit 21, Bloomfield, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with risk of injury to a minor.

Ashley E. Therrien, 25, of 36 Whiting St., Unit 13, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of heroin, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Andrew S. Prisco, 20, of 109 Miller St., New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with illegal possession of marijuana.

Jasayda Carrasquillo, 20, of 124 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Kristopher J. Stoff, 27, of 72 Ivy Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, unlawful possession of an assault weapon, third degree criminal mischief, third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Ernest C. Robinson, 47, of 45 Reliance Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with second degree unlawful restraint, second degree threatening, and disorderly conduct.

Abigail E. Robinson, 22, of 45 Reliance Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with third degree assault, third degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

James P. Bishop, 36, of 30 Lincoln St., Meriden, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with fifth degree larceny.