Special Olympics makes its return to town

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

Farmington Valley Gymnastics located at 5 Northwest Dr. is hosting the Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games gymnastics division for the second consecutive year. The 2017 games will be held this weekend, March 4 and March 5.

Each Winter Games sporting event will take place at different venues in the greater Hartford area, with gymnastics right here in Plainville. Gymnastics opens at 10:30 Sunday morning, March 5, and runs until 1:30 p.m.

“We feel very honored and grateful about it,” said FVG representative Coreyann Martin. “We think it could turn into an annual thing.” Special Olympics CT officials approached the Plainville facility last year when searching for venues and decided to come back again this year. Martin said that it was a good fit for everyone.

“Many volunteers from our facility help to set/clean up the gym, help the athletes to transition from one event to another, and cheer the athletes on,” said Martin. She added that the judges are also all volunteers.

Over 900 athletes of all abilities expected to participate throughout the weekend. Athletes come from all across Connecticut and range from 8 to 40 years old. To qualify for the Winter Games, they are required to complete training for a minimum of eight weeks with their local team before competing.

The 2017 gymnastics teams have a total of 22 gymnasts who will participate, with one male and two rhythmic gymnasts for the first time this year. The athletes may compete in a single event or multiple, which are broken up into age brackets.

Opening ceremonies begin at 10:30 a.m., which will include but is not limited to Charisma Girls and local the state trooper and K9. The competition will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 12:30 p.m. An awards ceremony and athlete lunch will directly follow the competition.

Special Olympics Connecticut provides year-round sports training and competitions for over 13,000 athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities and Unified Sports partners, their teammates without disabilities.

Spectators are encouraged to attend the events, which are all free admission. Beside gymnastics, the Winter Games include cross country skiing and snowshoeing, figure and speed skating, unified floor hockey, and Alpine skiing and snowboarding.

For the full schedule of event dates and times or for further information, visit www.soct.org, email specialolypmicsct@soct.org or call (203) 230-1201.