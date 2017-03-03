Town’s Grand List rises $2.8 million

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

Plainville saw a $2.8 million increase in its 2016 Grand List, which measures the net assessment for property in the town in real estate, motor vehicles, and personal property every year.

The 2016 Net Grand List of taxable property is $1,381,073,382, which marks a slight increase of $2,883,561 over the 2015 Net Taxable Grand List of $1,378,189,821, according to the Town Assessor’s office. The town also continues to grant exemptions for enterprise zone development and tax abatements, which totaled $1,491,410 in 2016.

During a Town Council meeting last Wednesday, Town Manager Robert Lee said the slight increase in the Grand List would generate $90,000 in new revenue at the current mill rate of 3.99.

Real estate, which makes up 83 percent of the total Grand List, dropped by $8.5 million as a result of the recently completed revaluation. Every five years, town staff must revalue all of the real estate in Plainville.

The net Real Estate Grand List, which includes residential, commercial and industrial property, totaled $1,145,313,122, as of Oct. 1, 2016.

“Residential housing is still being somewhat sluggish in terms of values,” said Lee.

While real estate decreased for the town, both personal property and motor vehicle numbers increased in the 2016 Grand List.

The net Personal Property Grand List totaled $93,816,340, which marks a $7.9 million increase from the previous year. Personal property includes items like machinery, monthly supplies, computer equipment and commercial furniture.

Lee said the increase in personal property is good, considering that it makes up 7 percent of the total Grand List.

“Some of our businesses are doing some more investment in machinery and equipment, which I think is a positive sign,” said Lee.

The net Motor Vehicle Grand List totaled $141,943,920, which marks a $3.5 million increase from the previous year.

Motor vehicles make up 10 percent of the total Grand List.

Lee said the motor vehicle Grand List continues to be a steady increase for the town.

“People continue to buy and upgrade their automobiles,” said Lee. “If we couple that with the fact that current taxes…are higher at this time of year than they had been in past years, it’s a positive sign that people have more disposable income in hand.”

Plainville’s 10 largest taxpayers

Taxpayer Total Assessment % of Grand List

BRE DDR Connecticut Commons LLC $49,626,390 3.59

Tilcon Connecticut $22, 654,200 1.64

Manafort Brothers $13,990, 390 1.01

Valley Water Systems $12,405,550 0.9

Connecticut Light & Power $11,837,560 0.86

North Mountain Land LLC $9,240,910 0.67

General Electric $8,643,980 0.63

Carling Technologies $7,931,680 0.57

Mott Corporation $7,773,870 0.56

Gem Sensors $6,963,570 0.5