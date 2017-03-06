New chair tapped for Plainville chamber

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Chamber of Commerce appointed Jeff DiCosimo as their new chairperson last week. He was appointed by board approval after the previous chair, Antonella Calabrese’s, term expired. The position is a one year term, but can be extended with board approval.

DiCosimo owns Premier Portraits Studio at 260 East Street, which planted roots in Plainville in 2008. Since then, DiCosimo has been a chamber member and served on the Board of Directors for the last three years. Most recently, DiCosimo was the board’s second chair during last year’s term.

In his first official week, the new chair already made plans to promote the chamber and increase membership. With 130 current members, the organization is striving to be more active in the community. “The main objective is to get the chamber to be more visible and increase the amount of businesses,” DiCosimo said.

He said that membership slowly declined in the last few years. “The previous chair started working on that problem and I want to continue it,” said DiCosimo.

Board members are hopeful that the new website that recently launched will stimulate activity. DiCosimo said that it is more user-friendly and proactive for members to utilize. They can even advertise and post coupons at no charge for patrons to print out and use. The new site was designed to let the community know how the chamber can benefit them.

“I think it’s going to work out really well,” said the new chair.

More information about the organization can be obtained at www.plainvillechamber.com or by calling (860) 747-6867.