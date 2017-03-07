Names added to veterans memorial

The following names have been added to the Plainville Veterans Memorial Wall.

Sgt. Douglas Ayres – U.S. Army

Cpl. Rosaire F. Caron – U.S. Army

LCpl. Ronaldo Joseph Dumais – U.S. Marines

EM3 Carl J. Lozefski – U.S. Navy

SP4 Thomas MacLeod – U.S. Army

Sgt. Douglas G. Rich – U.S. Army

The Memorial Wall is located on the main floor of the Plainville Municipal Center adjacent to the Town Clerk’s Office. Visitors may view the wall during normal business hours.

If you are interested in adding a veteran’s name to the Wall, applications are located in the Municipal Center, Senior Center, American Legion Post 33, and VFW Post 534.